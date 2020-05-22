  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    90 days extension to term loans offered to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI: RBI chief

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 22: The RBI has also offered another 90-days extension to the Small industrial Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for the 90-day term loan facilities.

    90 days extension to term loans offered to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI: RBI chief

    In order to provide greater flexibility of SIDBI, another 90 days extension for the 90-day term loan facilities will be offered, said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

    Highlights: RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps; extends loan moratorium till August

    This will provide additional liquidity support to the MSME sector, RBI chief said.

    The special refinancing facility of Rs 15,000 cr to SIDBI at repo rate for 90 days for lending & refinance operations has been further rolled over for another 90 days at the end of initial 90 days period.

    More SHAKTIKANTA DAS News

    Read more about:

    shaktikanta das repo rate

    Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue