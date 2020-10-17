Delhi govt will start spraying Pusa bio-decomposer from Oct 11 in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi air quality dips to 'Very Poor'; DPCC bans use of diesel generators from today

9-year-old climate activist protests outside Parliament over Delhi pollution

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 17: Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam on Friday staged a protest outside the Parliament at night over pollution in Delhi.

"I want our leaders to take action to fight air pollution. They are busy blaming each other instead of finding a solution. No action is being taken," Kangujam said.

The 9-year-old had earlier addressed the United Nations Climate Conference 2019 (COP25) in Madrid, Spain.

On Friday, Licypriya Kangujam and a few other child climate activists also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with her appeal to cut greenhouse gas emissions and also to reduce air pollutants in the capital.

In a tweet on Saturday, Licypriya Kangujam said, "Main cause of Delhi air pollution is our leaders don't believe each other."

One of the world's youngest climate change activists, Kangujam was influenced by the images of the devastation caused by the Nepal earthquakes in 2015 that killed some 9,000 people and destroyed one million homes.

As a four-year-old, she helped her father raise funds and gather relief materials to be delivered to the millions of people displaced by the tragedy.

Yogi Adityanath launches Mission Shakti as homage to Balrampur victim | Oneindia News

Now she is leading a youth movement calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lawmakers to pass a new law aimed at capping carbon emissions in the world's third largest producer of greenhouse gases.