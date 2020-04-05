5 terrorists gunned down in last 24 hours in Kashmir Valley; 3 jawans martyred

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 05: Three soldiers of the Indian Army have martyred and five terrorists killed on Sunday during an anti-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

"Unfortunately, two more soldiers succumbed to their injuries and others are presently undergoing treatment. Total three soldiers have been martyred," Colonel Rajesh Kalia, the spokesperson of the army, said.

"In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC," defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

He said in this operation, one soldier has died while two others are critically injured. "Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions," he said, adding the operation was still in progress.

During the operation, one Indian Army soldier lost his life while two others and two others are critically injured in this operation.

On April 4, four terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving details about the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement said that a Hizbul Mujahideen group of 3-4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. Police informed that four civilians were killed by them in South Kashmir, following which an operation was launched in Kulgam.