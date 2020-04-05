9 terrorists gunned down in last 24 hours in Kashmir Valley: Indian Army

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 05: Nine terrorists were gunned down by Indian Army in last 24 hours in Kashmir valley. While 4 terrorists were killed yesterday in Batpura in South Kashmir, 5 other terrorists eliminated along LoC in Keran sector.

''Terrorists killed in Keran sector were trying to infiltrate from across LoC,'' Army sources said ANI.

During the operation, one Indian Army soldier lost his life while two others and two others are critically injured in this operation. Sources reveal that operations to evacuate the injured have been hampered by heavy snow and rough terrain conditions. Operation is still in progress.

On April 4, four terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, were gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving details about the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a statement said that a Hizbul Mujahideen group of 3-4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. Police informed that four civilians were killed by them in South Kashmir, following which an operation was launched in Kulgam.