9 of Lalu Yadav's security personnel test COVID positive; relieved from duty

    Patna, Aug 21: Nine security personnel deployed for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's security, have tested positive for COVID19.

    ''They've been removed from their duties. RIMS has requested concerned authorities to deploy 9 new security personnel: Dr Umesh Prasad, treating physician of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

    The personnel have now been relieved from their duty, RIMS Superintendent Vivek Kashyap confirmed.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav, 72, is currently lodged in Kelly Directors Bungalow after he was earlier admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

      Earlier, three of his caretakers tested positive for the infection on July 25.

      Story first published: Friday, August 21, 2020, 14:47 [IST]
