9 newborns die in Kota hospital

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Dec 10: Nine newborns have died at a state-run hospital in Kota city of Rajasthan within a span of hours, officials said on Thursday.

Five of the babies, who were 1-4 days old, died during Wednesday night and four more on Thursday at the J K Lon Hospital, an official said.

''9 newborns have lost their lives, out of which 3 were brought dead. I've issued directions that under no circumstances should we lose the life of any newborn due to the negligence of doctors. CM & govt is taking this issue very seriously,'' Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.

The health facility had hit national headlines in December last year over deaths of unusual number of infants. Health Minister Raghu Sharma ordered an inquiry and sought a report from the hospital.