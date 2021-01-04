9-member medical board to meet today, discuss further treatment for Sourav Ganguly: Woodlands Hospital

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 04: Medical board of 9 members will meet today at 11:30 am and discuss regarding further treatment plan for BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly with his family members.

''Doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation & taking appropriate measures from time to time,'' Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata said.

Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a 'mild' heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"Ganguly''s coronary angiography was done at 3 pm and his echocardiography will be repeated tomorrow," a bulletin, issued by the private hospital where he is admitted, said late on Sunday night.

His blood pressure is 110/80 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said.

PM Modi speaks to Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery

Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Ganguly''s condition.

To a question, a hospital spokesperson said the medical board is not thinking about the option of bypass surgery.

"Our expert panel will decide on the future course of treatment tomorrow," she said.

The nine-member medical board will meet on Monday and discuss further treatment plan with his family members, the bulletin said.

Ganguly had his dinner at 10 pm.Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

On Saturday, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile, fans of the celebrated former cricketer were seen holding posters that read ''Come back dada'' outside the hospital, which saw a beeline of visitors like Saturday.

