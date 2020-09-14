9 ISIS operatives held guilty in what NIA terms as one of its kind case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 14: A special court had held nine more Islamic State operatives guilty in a conspiracy case.

The case pertains to larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the ISIS to establish its base in India by recruiting Muslim youth for ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation, through different social media platforms.

During the course of investigation, searches were conducted in various cities and 19 accused persons were arrested. It was revealed that the accused persons had formed an organization by name Junood-ul-Khilafa-Fil-Hind (a group seeking to establish Caliphate in India and pledging allegiance to ISIS/ISIL) to recruit Muslim youth to work for ISIS and commit acts of terrorism in India at the behest of one Yusuf-Al-Hindi alias Shafi Armar alias Anjan Bhai, who is based in Syria and is purportedly the media chief of ISIS.

The 9 convicted accused persons are namely Mohammed Nafees Khan Abu Anas Najmul Huda, Mohammed Afzal, Mohammed Obedullah Khan, Mohammad Aleem, Mufti Abdus Sami and Amzad Khan.

This case was first of its kind in which these ISIS terrorist had conspired to carryout terrorist acts in various parts of the country as is evident from the evidence on record with regard to their conspiracy meetings in Hyderabad (Telangana), Bangalore (Karnataka), Pune (Maharashtra) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).