9 earthquakes hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2 hours

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 01: Nine medium intensity earthquakes, with a magnitude ranging from 4.7 to 5.2, hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday morning, all in a span of two hours, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The first jolt with a magnitude of 4.9 occurred at 5.14 am followed by another jolt with a magnitude of 5 a couple of minutes later.

The last jolt was recorded at 6.54 am with a magnitude of 5.2, it said.

The Andaman and the Nicobar archipelago is prone to earthquakes.

It is also not unusual for the islands to witness more than two-three quakes a day.

