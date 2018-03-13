9 Congress MLAs suspended, 2 expelled for unruly behaviour in Telangana Assembly

Nine Congress MLAs including Opposition leader K Jana Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy have been suspended from the Telangana Assembly till the end of the sessions for disrupting the proceedings of the House. Also, two Congress MLAs were expelled from the assembly.

Telangana Assembly Speaker requested the nine suspended MLAs to leave the House. SA Sampath Kumara and Komtireddy Venkat Reddy were expelled according to the Class 3 of the article in Parliament.

Venkat Reddy had thrown his headphone at a TRS leader Swamy Goud who got injured in the eye on Monday.

Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud said he was hit by the object thrown at the podium during the playing of the national anthem after Governor E S L Narasimhan's customary address to the joint session of Telangana assembly. Goud was seen with a plaster over his right eye after receiving treatment at a hospital.

TRS MLC P Rajeswara Reddy alleged the Congress members indulged in "physical attack" by throwing objects, and demanded a probe into the incident, reports PTI.

OneIndia News

