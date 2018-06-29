English
  • Sports

9 BSF jawans go missing in Uttar Pradesh, complaint filed

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Nine Border Security Force (BSF) jawans travelling from West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir by a special train went missing during the journey, their commander said in a complaint to the railway police.

    9 BSF jawans go missing in UP during train journey to Jammu (Representative image)
    9 BSF jawans go missing in UP during train journey to Jammu (Representative image)

    The jawans went missing without permission between Bardhman and Dhanbad railway stations in Uttar Pradesh.

    The platoon commander filed a complaint when the train reached Mughalsarai railway station on Wednesday night, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said here.

    The complaint said that nine jawans were not found on their respective seats during the journey, Rajesh Kumar, Mughalsarai GRP sub-inspector, said.

    The jawans were part of a group of 83 BSF jawans on the train to Jammu and Kashmir. A headcount at Mughalsari revealed they were present, said the GRP officer.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    border security force indian railways jammu and kashmir uttar pradesh

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue