898 AT BN ASC Recruitment 2019: Apply for various fireman posts

India

New Delhi, Mar 01: Applications are invited from eligible male candidates of Indian Nationality for the Group 'C' post of Industrial Mazdoor, Fire Engine Driver & Fireman to reach 898 AT Bn ASC, PIN-905898, C/O 56 APO by registered post. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply application from 09.03.2019 and before 08.04.2019.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed 10th or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit : 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit : 25 Years

Salary Details

Fire Engine Driver : Rs. 21,700/-

Fireman : Rs. 19,900/-

Industrial Mazdoor : Rs. 18,000/-

Selection Process: Selection will be on Written Test, Physical Standards and Interview.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 09.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 08.04.2019

