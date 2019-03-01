898 AT BN ASC Recruitment 2019: Apply for various fireman posts
New Delhi, Mar 01: Applications are invited from eligible male candidates of Indian Nationality for the Group 'C' post of Industrial Mazdoor, Fire Engine Driver & Fireman to reach 898 AT Bn ASC, PIN-905898, C/O 56 APO by registered post. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply application from 09.03.2019 and before 08.04.2019.
Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed 10th or equivalent from a recognized Institute.
Age Limit
Minimum Age Limit : 18 Years
Maximum Age Limit : 25 Years
Salary Details
Fire Engine Driver : Rs. 21,700/-
Fireman : Rs. 19,900/-
Industrial Mazdoor : Rs. 18,000/-
Selection Process: Selection will be on Written Test, Physical Standards and Interview.
Important Dates:
Starting Date for Submission of Application : 09.03.2019
Last date for Submission of Application : 08.04.2019