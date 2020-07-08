89 apps banned by Indian Army includes Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG; Check full list
New Delhi, July 08: The Indian Army on Wednesday asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information.
The personnel deployed in the Indian Army have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently.
List of 89 apps banned by Indian Army
Mesaging apps
Kik
ooVoo
Nimbuzz
Helo
Qzone
Share Chat
Viber
Line
IMO
Snow
To Tok
Hike
Video hosting
TikTok
Likee
Samosa
Kwali
Content sharing
Shareit
Xender
Zapya
Web browsers
UC Browser
UC Browser Mini
Video and live streaming
LiveMe
BigoLive
Zoom
Fast Films
Vmate
Uplive
Vigo Video
Utility apps
Cam Scanner
Beauty Plus
True Caller
Gaming apps
PUBG
NONO Live
Clash of Kings
All Tencent gaming apps
Mobile Legends
E-commerce
Club Factory
AliExpress
Chinabrands
Gearbest
Banggood
MiniInTheBox
Tiny Deal
Dhhgate
LightinTheBox
DX
Eric Dress
Zaful
Tbdress
Modility
Rosegal
Shein
Romwe
Dating Apps
Tinder
TrulyMadly
Happn
Aisle
Coffee Meets Bagel
Woo
OkCupid
Hinge
Badoo
Azar
Bumble
Tantan
Elite Sinles
Tagged
Couch Surfing
ANTIVIRUS
360 Security
Networking
Baidu
Ello
Snapchat
News apps
Daily Hunt
News Dog
Online book reading apps
Pratilipi
HEALTH APPS
Heal of Y
Lifestyke apps
POPXO
Knowledge apps
Vokal
Music apps
Hungama
Songs.pk
BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING
Yelp
Tumblr
FriendsFeed
Private Blogs