89 apps banned by Indian Army includes Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG; Check full list

    New Delhi, July 08: The Indian Army on Wednesday asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The personnel deployed in the Indian Army have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently.

    List of 89 apps banned by Indian Army

    Mesaging apps

    WeChat

    QQ

    Kik

    ooVoo

    Nimbuzz

    Helo

    Qzone

    Share Chat

    Viber

    Line

    IMO

    Snow

    To Tok

    Hike

    Video hosting

    TikTok

    Likee

    Samosa

    Kwali

    Content sharing

    Shareit

    Xender

    Zapya

    Web browsers

    UC Browser

    UC Browser Mini

    Video and live streaming

    LiveMe

    BigoLive

    Zoom

    Fast Films

    Vmate

    Uplive

    Vigo Video

    Utility apps

    Cam Scanner

    Beauty Plus

    True Caller

    Gaming apps

    PUBG

    NONO Live

    Clash of Kings

    All Tencent gaming apps

    Mobile Legends

    E-commerce

    Club Factory

    AliExpress

    Chinabrands

    Gearbest

    Banggood

    MiniInTheBox

    Tiny Deal

    Dhhgate

    LightinTheBox

    DX

    Eric Dress

    Zaful

    Tbdress

    Modility

    Rosegal

    Shein

    Romwe

    Dating Apps

    Tinder

    TrulyMadly

    Happn

    Aisle

    Coffee Meets Bagel

    Woo

    OkCupid

    Hinge

    Badoo

    Azar

    Bumble

    Tantan

    Elite Sinles

    Tagged

    Couch Surfing

    ANTIVIRUS

    360 Security

    Networking

    Facebook

    Baidu

    Instagram

    Ello

    Snapchat

    News apps

    Daily Hunt

    News Dog

    Online book reading apps

    Pratilipi

    HEALTH APPS

    Heal of Y

    Lifestyke apps

    POPXO

    Knowledge apps

    Vokal

    Music apps

    Hungama

    Songs.pk

    BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING

    Yelp

    Tumblr

    Reddit

    FriendsFeed

    Private Blogs

