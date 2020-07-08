89 apps apps banned by Indian Army includes Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG; Check full list

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 08: The Indian Army on Wednesday asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Truecaller and Instagram to plug leakage of information.

The personnel deployed in the Indian Army have also been asked to delete dating apps such as Tinder, Couch Surfing along with news apps like Daily Hunt in the instructions issued recently.

List of 89 apps banned by Indian Army

Mesaging apps

WeChat

QQ

Kik

ooVoo

Nimbuzz

Helo

Qzone

Share Chat

Viber

Line

IMO

Snow

To Tok

Hike

Video hosting

TikTok

Likee

Samosa

Kwali

Content sharing

Shareit

Xender

Zapya

Web browsers

UC Browser

UC Browser Mini

Video and live streaming

LiveMe

BigoLive

Zoom

Fast Films

Vmate

Uplive

Vigo Video

Utility apps

Cam Scanner

Beauty Plus

True Caller

Gaming apps

PUBG

NONO Live

Clash of Kings

All Tencent gaming apps

Mobile Legends

E-commerce

Club Factory

AliExpress

Chinabrands

Gearbest

Banggood

MiniInTheBox

Tiny Deal

Dhhgate

LightinTheBox

DX

Eric Dress

Zaful

Tbdress

Modility

Rosegal

Shein

Romwe

Dating Apps

Tinder

TrulyMadly

Happn

Aisle

Coffee Meets Bagel

Woo

OkCupid

Hinge

Badoo

Azar

Bumble

Tantan

Elite Sinles

Tagged

Couch Surfing

ANTIVIRUS

360 Security

Networking

Facebook

Baidu

Instagram

Ello

Snapchat

News apps

Daily Hunt

News Dog

Online book reading apps

Pratilipi

HEALTH APPS

Heal of Y

Lifestyke apps

POPXO

Knowledge apps

Vokal

Music apps

Hungama

Songs.pk

BLOGGING/MICRO BLOGGING

Yelp

Tumblr

Reddit

FriendsFeed

Private Blogs