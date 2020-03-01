885 arrested, 167 FIRs and counting in riot hit Delhi

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 01: The Delhi Police has registered 167 FIRs and arrested or detained 885 people in connection with the northeast Delhi violence, a senior officer said on Saturday.

    Thirty-six of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, they said.

    The police have lodged 13 cases for provocative social media posts on various sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

    Death toll in Delhi now at 42, number of injured 250

    Several social media accounts and web links involved in circulation of unlawful, offensive content have been suspended through the platforms concerned, the senior police officer said.

      Advisories on social and print media have been issued to sensitise people about responsible usage of online platforms. People have also been advised to maintain restraint while using social media platforms, police said.

      The death toll in the communal violence has gone up to 42. More than 250 people have been injured in the clashes.

