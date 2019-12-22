88-year-old Pejawar mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha doing 'better'

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday visited the ailing Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejavara Mutt, one among the Ashta Mathas of Udupi, at a hospital.

"All of us should pray together that Pejavara seer should recover soon and come back to Krishna Matha to offer pooja to Lord Sri Krishna," Yediyurappa told reporters after visiting the 88-year-old seer at a hospital in Manipal.

"There has been some improvement in his health compared to his condition on Friday, he is opening his eyes," he said, adding that the seer should recover and see a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in his life-time.

Earlier in the day, Kasturba Hospital in Manipal where the seer is undergoing treatment, in a statement, said, the swamiji who was admitted with breathing difficulty is in the ICU.

"He is on ventilatory support and responding to treatment. His condition is stable but continues to be critical," the statement said.