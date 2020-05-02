  • search
    83 per cent COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra are asymptomatic

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 02: As much as 83 per cent of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra are asymptomatic, and 20 per cent of them have recovered, health minister Rajesh Tope said.

    83 per cent COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra are asymptomatic

    The mortality rate of the epidemic has come down to 3.5 per cent in the state, while the doubling rate of patients is more than the national average, he said in a press release here.

    Fast, sensitive antibody blood test for Coronavirus developed

    Of the 36 districts of Maharashtra, 14 are in red zone (signifying high rate of spread of infection), 16 in the orange and six in the green zone, he told reporters in Jalna.

    In Mumbai, a special 2,000-beds facility has been created where senior citizens with comorbidities (existing health conditions) living in densely populated areas could be quarantined after screening, if needed, Tope said.

    The state has 733 containment zones at present, he said.

    The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has risen to more than 10,000.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 10:09 [IST]
