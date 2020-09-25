83 Parliament officials tested positive for COVID-19, breach Rajya Sabha security

New Delhi, Sep 25: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has informed that as many as 83 officials of the secretariat have tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Naidu has directed the officers to render necessary medical assistance to those who have tested positive for the virus and this has happened during the Monsoon session that was also cut short even then the officials have got infected.

It can be seen that Delhi is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections as there has been a significant spike in the number of patients in the national capital.

On Wednesday, both houses of Parliament adjourned sine die eight days before their scheduled end on October 1 amid concerns of the spread of coronavirus among lawmakers. Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days.

The Monsson session was held with large-scale safety protocols in place that include staggered seating of MPs in chambers of both Houses to maintain physical distancing. Despite the precautions, more than 30 MPs, including Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel, had tested positive during the Parliament session.