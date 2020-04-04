83% of India's coronavirus patients are below the age of 50: Govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 04: The government on Saturday revealed that the maximum percentage of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the country have been reported among people in the age group between 21 and 40 years.

The health ministry has released data on the age profile of all the 2,902 Covid-19 positive cases reported to date since January 30.

According to the report, 42 per cent of coronavirus patients in India belong to the age group of 21-40.

The next most-hit age group is those between ages 41 and 50, which compromises of 33 per cent of the Covid-19 positive cases in the country.

Senior citizens (60+), who are otherwise the most high-risk group for the viral infection, form 17 per cent of the Covid-19 patient group in India.

Only 9 per cent of those below 20 years of age have been found to be coronavirus positive, the health ministry said.