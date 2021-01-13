Landmark deal: India clears purchase of 83 advanced Tejas jets for IAF

LCA Tejas: Did it serve the purpose, can it replace ageing MiGs?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday gave a green light to the purchase of 83 Light Combat Aircraft Tejas from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The deal, worth Rs 48,000 crore, will be the biggest ever in the indigenous military aviation sector.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed the development, saying "the CCS chaired by the PM today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about Rs 48,000 crore to strengthen IAF's fleet of homegrown fighter jet 'LCA-Tejas'. This deal will be a game-changer for self-reliance in Indian defence manufacturing."

The defence minister said Tejas is going to be the backbone of the fighter fleet of the Indian Air Force in years to come. Around three years back, the IAF had issued an initial tender for procurement of 83 Tejas aircraft, a four-and-half generation combat jet.

"LCA-Tejas incorporates a large number of new technologies many of which were never attempted in India. The indigenous content of LCA-Tejas is 50 percent in Mk1A variant which will be enhanced to 60 percent,' Singh said.

The defence minister said that aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has already set up second-line manufacturing facilities at its Nasik and Bengaluru divisions.

"Equipped with the augmented infrastructure the HAL will steer LCA-Mk1A production for timely deliveries to the IAF," he said.

Singh said the Tejas programme would act as a catalyst for transforming the Indian aerospace manufacturing ecosystem into a vibrant, self-sustaining one.

"I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for this historic decision taken by the CCS today, " the defence minister said.