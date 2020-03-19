  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    820 samples test negative, no evidence of community spread of coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: In a major relief to authorities monitoring coronavirus, all the 820 samples of persons have tested negative. This proves that the community transmission of the disease is yet to manifest itself.

    The process to collect samples from persons not in the zone of risk of those who have travelled abroad or have been in touch with individuals will however continue. All 820 randomly collected samples have tested negative and do not indicate any community transmission, said a report in the Times of India.

    820 samples test negative, no evidence of community spread of coronavirus

    We are not exactly ruling out community transmission, but the fact is that these samples have tested negative is reassuring that at the moment there is no evidence to indicate a community outbreak, the report quoting officials said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus samples community negative

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 8:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X