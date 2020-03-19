820 samples test negative, no evidence of community spread of coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 19: In a major relief to authorities monitoring coronavirus, all the 820 samples of persons have tested negative. This proves that the community transmission of the disease is yet to manifest itself.

The process to collect samples from persons not in the zone of risk of those who have travelled abroad or have been in touch with individuals will however continue. All 820 randomly collected samples have tested negative and do not indicate any community transmission, said a report in the Times of India.

We are not exactly ruling out community transmission, but the fact is that these samples have tested negative is reassuring that at the moment there is no evidence to indicate a community outbreak, the report quoting officials said.