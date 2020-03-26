800 quarantined after Delhi Mohalla clinic doctor tests positive for coronavirus

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 26: As many as 800 people who came in contact with a mohalla (community) clinic doctor who tested positive for coronavirus have been quarantined, the state government said on Thursday.

Earlier, the authorities asked those who visited him between March 12 and 18 to go into home-quarantine for the next 15 days.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Shahdara, also asked these visitors to contact the control room, in case they showed any symptoms of COVID-19.

The order says that the Mohalla Clinic doctor Gopal Jha could have been a positive coronavirus case. According to the Delhi Health official, the clinic has been closed and is being sanitised.

Earlier, the government had directed officials to take strict penal action against landlords forcing doctors, paramedical staff, and healthcare personnel in the national capital to vacate in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"A lot of complaints have been received from doctors/paramedical staff/healthcare personnel all over NCT of Delhi, that their landlords/house-owners are forcing them to vacate their rented residences... such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties," read the Delhi government notification.

"All the District Magistrates/Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations/District Deputy Commissioner of Police are directed to take strict penal action against such landlords/house-owners," it added.

With six new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total in the national capital reached 36 on Thursday.