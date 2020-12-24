YouTube
    80% seniors preferred living independently amidst pandemic and resultant lockdown

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: Social isolation the fear of contracting COVID-19 were the major concerns expressed by the senior citizens of the country owing to the pandemic and the resultant lockdown, according to a survey.

    

    The survey conducted by Antara, an integrated service provider for senior care needs said that over 20,3 per cent of the respondents said that they were not overly worried about the pandemic of getting infected.

    Half of those who were surveyed said that they were happy with the government's response to the pandemic. 55 per cent of the seniors praised the government's efforts to contain the pandemic. 24 per cent expressed concern stating that India failed to manage the crisis. 80 per cent of the seniors said that they preferred living independently.

    Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO, Antara, while commenting on the survey findings said that "the 'State of Seniors' survey is highly relevant for a country like India that is expected to witness major demographic shifts. Over the next few years, the senior population will constitute a significantly important consumer segment and will need specialised services and products for a hassle-free ageing experience."

      He also said that, through this survey, we aim to highlight the mindsets, attitudes, social preferences and purchasing behaviours of seniors in India so that we are able to cater to their age-specific needs with the right products and services. This, I believe, will be a major step towards unlocking the economic and social potential of this segment."

      Thursday, December 24, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
