    80% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 26: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday 80% patients who are asymptomatic and 20% are there who have mild, serious or critical symptoms.

    During his address to state, Maharashtra Chief Minister said,''We have 80% patients who are asymptomatic and 20% are there who have mild, serious or critical symptoms. We have to see how these people are also saved. Those who are hiding it and not getting tested, if you have symptoms please go and get tested.''

    Thackeray urged migrant labourers not to panic and that he is talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon.

    "I assure the migrant labourers that I am talking to the centre and whatever is possible will be done soon. One thing is sure that trains are not starting because we don't want a crowd, otherwise, lockdown will be needed to be further extended. We are trying to find a solution for migrants who want to go back to their homes," Maharashtra Chief Minister said.

    He also thanked people for celebrating festival like Akshaya Tritiya from home during coronavirus lockdown. He also urged the Muslim community not to go out to pray during Ramzan amid lockdown.

    Chief Minister also paid homage to two Mumbai Police officials who lost their life due to coronavirus. "It is painful that 2 of our policemen have sacrificed their lives. I pay homage to them. Their families will be supported as per the government policy," Thackeray said.

    Maharashtra currently has 7,628 cases, the highest in the country. A chunk of them are from Mumbai, the country's financial capital.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 26, 2020, 15:16 [IST]
    X