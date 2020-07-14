  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    80 Metro Rail workers test positive, shifted to COVID centre

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, July 14: About 80 workers associated with the Metro Rail work have been found infected with the coronavirus, a Bangalore Metrol Rail Corporation Limited official said on Tuesday.

    "About 80 workers working at the Reach-6 underground work tested positive for coronavirus last week," BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashwanth Chavan told PTI.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Stating that all those who tested positive have been shifted to the COVID care centres in different locations, Chavan said he has no information whether anyone has developed any complications.

    According to Chavan, most of those infected are migrant workers from different parts of the country. Another BMRCL official said a week ago one of them came to the site with fever. "Everyday before letting them to the work site, we conduct fever test and one of them was found having mild fever.

    Accordingly, we got him tested and he was found COVID positive," the officer added.

    Later, all of them were tested and about 80 of them were found infected by the virus. As per the protocol, the camp where they were staying has been sanitised and all the dwellers have been isolated at different places. Their swabs have also been collected for tests, the officer added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus metro bangalore metro

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue