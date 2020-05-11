  • search
Coronavirus
    8 unusual symptoms of coronavirus to watch out for

    New Delhi, May 11: The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 67,152 on Monday, 11 May. According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 44,029 active cases in the country, while 2,206 people have died. As many as 20,916 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

    According to UK researchers, primary symptoms for the coronavirus can come and go, or last for "30 days or more," way beyond the official 14-day period suggested by the World Health Organisation.

    Coronavirus: Six new symptoms added

    Paul Garner, a Professor at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine who also contracted the coronavirus, in a blog said that,''For almost seven weeks I have been through a roller coaster of ill health, extreme emotions, and utter exhaustion.''

    He also said while he suffered from "extreme fatigue" over the course of seven weeks he also had other symptoms that varied.

    Here are the unusual symptoms of coronavirus to watch out for:

    • A muggy head
    • Upset stomach
    • Tinnitus
    • Pins and needles
    • Aching all over
    • Breathlessness
    • Dizziness
    • Arthritis in the hands.

    coronavirus symptoms

    X