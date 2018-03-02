8 things the judge said while remanding Karti Chidambaram to CBI custody

It was a hectic day at court on Wednesday where the bail/remand hearing of Karti Chidambaram was conducted. The son of the former union minister, P Chidambaram was remanded in CBI custody till March 5 and while passing the order special CBI judge, Sunil Rana listed a host of reasons.

The court took note of the fact that there was prima facie evidence showing Karti's involvement in the alleged irregularities in the clearance that Foreign Investment Promotion Board gave to INX Media for receiving funds in 2007 when his father was the finance minister of India.

Here is what the judge said:

The custody of the accused is required for the completion of the probe which is at a very crucial stage. The custody was required to confront him with documents and the co-accused to unearth the larger conspiracy in the case. "I am of the view that the police custody of accused Karti Chidambaram is necessary to confront the accused with documents, co-accused and to unearth the larger conspiracy and role of other accused persons involved in the case. Hence, it would be appropriate to grant further custody to CBI. Accordingly, accused Karti Chidambaram is remanded to five-day police custody. It is clear that the presence of the accused was actually needed in order to serve some important and specific purposes connected with the completion of the probe. It is true that a general statement by the officer applying for the remand that the accused may be able to give further information should not be accepted. However, in a case where nothing could be extracted during the remand, granting of further police custody remand is necessary. Produce Karti before the court on March 6. Conduct a medical examination every 24 hours during the custody

