8 terrorists killed in Valley in 24 hours

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 19: The security forces have killed 8 terrorists in the Valley, including two who had taken shelter in a Mosque.

At Meej in Pampore, a joint cordon and search operation was launched on Thursday morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. While one of the terrorists was killed immediately after the operation was launched, two others took shelter in a Mosque.

There were several appeals made to the terrorists even as a tight cordon was maintained around the Mosque. The IGP of Kashmir said no use of firing and IED to force the terrorists out of the Mosque. Used tear smoke shells only. Patience and professionalism worked in the operation, he also said. The terrorists refused to surrender despite appeals being made, even by the local Imam to come out.

In another operation, in Shopian, five terrorists were gunned down by the security forces. The operation was launched on Thursday and all five were killed, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.