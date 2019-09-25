8 sorties in 10 days: Pakistan dropping arms with heavy lifting drones in Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 25: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that recent incidents of Pakistan-origin drones dropping consignments of arms and ammunition is a new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs in the aftermath of Article 370 being abrogated. He urged the Home Minister to solve this problem at the earliest.

The statement comes in the wake of a serious concern being reported in Punjab, where heavy lifting drones have found to be dropping a large number of AK-47 rifles and grenades from across the border.

Investigations have shown that these weapons were being dropped off in Punjab are meant to be transported to Jammu and Kashmir. Over the past 10 days, the drones are said to have carried out 8 sorties to drop the weapons, which also include satellite phones.

The heavy lifting drones can carry up to 5 kilograms and also capable of flying fast and low to evade detection, a source in the Punjab Police informed OneIndia. The first clues came in after the police found a burnt drone at Tarn Taran. The drone was burnt down by the terrorists after it failed to fly back to Pakistan.

This led to the recovery of arms and ammunition in Amritsar near the Pakistan border. There has been enhanced activity by Pakistan especially on the Punjab border. The intention is to drop off as many arms and other material so that it can be smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir for the terrorists over there to use.

Recently the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe into the Tarn Taran blast case.

The blast had left two dead and one injured earlier this month.

An NIA official told OneIndia that the agency took over the probe considering the international nexus involving terrorists from Punjab and Pakistan. The probe was taken over after Punjab's government recommendation to hand over the probe was accepted by the Centre.

The case on hand relates to the explosion that took place in a vacant plot on the outskirts of Pandori Goal village in Tarn Taran. Two died and one person was injured. Investigations by the Punjab police led to the arrest of persons.

The police are also on the trail of seven others including the module boss, Bikramjit Singh alias Granthi, who is believed to be in Austria.

Harjit Singh; Manpreet Singh Mann; Chandeep Singh Khalsa, alias Gabbar Singh; Malkiat Singh; Sher Singh alias Shera; Mandeep Singh, alias Massa Singh; Amritpal Singh; Amarjit Singh and Gurjant Singh are, however, in custody. The police suspect the role of the SJF in this incident.

The Khalistan terrorists with the help of Pakistan have been plotting several attacks. One such operation involved targeting Hindu leaders in a bid to cause communal disharmony in Punjab and neighbouring states.