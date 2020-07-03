  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Kanpur Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 policemen shot dead by criminals during raids at Kanpur

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 03: In a tragic incident, 8 police personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police have been shot by criminals at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

    The incident occurred when the police were conducting a raid. The police based on inputs had gone to arrest one Vikas Dubey, a notorious criminal and history sheeter.

    8 policemen shot dead by criminals during raids at Kanpur
    Image Courtesy @ANI

    The firing took place in the Bikru village under the Chaubepur police station limits. The passage to the area was blocked by parking a heavy earthmover as the police team approached the spot. As the police party reached the spot, the criminals began firing indiscriminately from the rooftops.

    The eight police personnel, including deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, three sub inspectors and four constables died in the incident. The police say that there was retaliatory firing, but the criminals had an advantage as they were at a height.

    A large number of police personnel including a forensic team was rushed to the spot.

    UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath while reacting to the incident said that he has directed the DGP to take strict action against the criminals. While seeking a report, he expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred police personnel.

    More KANPUR News

    Read more about:

    shot dead up police kanpur

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue