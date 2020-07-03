8 policemen shot dead by criminals during raids at Kanpur

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: In a tragic incident, 8 police personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police have been shot by criminals at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occured when the police were conducting a raid. The police based on inputs had gone to arrest one Vikas Dubey, a notorious criminal and history sheeter.

The firing took place in the Bikru village under the Chaubepur police station limits. The passage to the area was blocked by parking a heavy earthmover as the police team approached the spot. As the police party reached the spot, the criminals began firing indiscriminately from the rooftops.

The eight police personnel, including deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, three sub inspectors and four constables died in the incident. The police say that there was retaliatory firing, but the criminals had an advantage as they were at a height.

A large number of police personnel including a forensic team was rushed to the spot.

UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath while reacting to the incident said that he has directed the DGP to take strict action against the criminals. While seeking a report, he expressed his condolences to the families of the martyred police personnel.