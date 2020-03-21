  • search
Trending Janta Curfew Coronavirus Narendra Modi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 people who traveled on Sampark Kranti Express test positive for covid-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: At least eight people, who had travelled in Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express train on March 13, have been tested positive, Railways said on Saturday. In the wake of the incident, the ministry has advised people to avoid non-essential travel and minimize the chances of coronavirus transmission.

    Taking to the official Twitter handle, Railways Ministry said, "8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens."

    8 people who traveled on Sampark Kranti Express test positive for covid-19

    All Indian Railways passengers who have booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15 will get free refund on cancellation of trains till April 15, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country to avoid crowding on trains and encourage social distancing.

    Full refund for all cancelled tickets till April 15: Indian Railways

    The order states if a train is cancelled by Railways for journey period March 21-April 15, refund across counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of journey instead of the present three hours.

    More TRAIN News

    Read more about:

    train andhra pradesh indian railways coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X