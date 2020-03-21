8 people who traveled on Sampark Kranti Express test positive for covid-19

New Delhi, Mar 21: At least eight people, who had travelled in Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express train on March 13, have been tested positive, Railways said on Saturday. In the wake of the incident, the ministry has advised people to avoid non-essential travel and minimize the chances of coronavirus transmission.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, Railways Ministry said, "8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens."

All Indian Railways passengers who have booked tickets to travel between March 21 and April 15 will get free refund on cancellation of trains till April 15, 2020, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country to avoid crowding on trains and encourage social distancing.

Full refund for all cancelled tickets till April 15: Indian Railways

The order states if a train is cancelled by Railways for journey period March 21-April 15, refund across counter can be taken on submission of ticket up to 45 days from the date of journey instead of the present three hours.