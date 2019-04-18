8 of 10 in 2014, can BJP repeat its magic in Maharashtra?

Mumbai, Apr 18: 10 constituencies are polling in Maharashtra today, which includes constituencies in Marathwada and Vidarbha, which have been plagued with farmer issues.

Bigwigs in the Congress such as Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan are testing the waters today. The chief of the Vanciht Bahujan Aghadi, Prakash Ambedkar too is facing the elections today.

The interesting battle to watch out would be at Solapur, where for union home minister, Sushilkumar Shinde is contesting the elections. Shinde is up against Prakash Ambedkar and the BJP's Jai Siddeshwar Swami. Analysts say that Ambedkar is likely to play spoilsport for Shinde.

Today polls are being held at Buldhana, Akola and Amravati in the Vidarbha region. Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad and Latur in Marathwada and Solapur in south-western Maharashtra too will be polling today.

Back in 2014, the NDA had bagged 8 out of the ten seats, while the other two had been bagged by the Congress. This year the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting on four seats each. The Congress and the NCP will fight it out in 5 and 4 seats respectively and in Amaravati, the NCP is backing an ally.