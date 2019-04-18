  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 of 10 in 2014, can BJP repeat its magic in Maharashtra?

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 18: 10 constituencies are polling in Maharashtra today, which includes constituencies in Marathwada and Vidarbha, which have been plagued with farmer issues.

    8 of 10 in 2014, can BJP repeat its magic in Maharashtra?

    Bigwigs in the Congress such as Sushilkumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan are testing the waters today. The chief of the Vanciht Bahujan Aghadi, Prakash Ambedkar too is facing the elections today.

    Also Read | BJP's big test as Vokkaliga dominated south Karnataka region polls today

    The interesting battle to watch out would be at Solapur, where for union home minister, Sushilkumar Shinde is contesting the elections. Shinde is up against Prakash Ambedkar and the BJP's Jai Siddeshwar Swami. Analysts say that Ambedkar is likely to play spoilsport for Shinde.

    Today polls are being held at Buldhana, Akola and Amravati in the Vidarbha region. Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Osmanabad and Latur in Marathwada and Solapur in south-western Maharashtra too will be polling today.

    Also Read | Phase 2 of polling will decide on how the opposition shapes up against BJP

    Back in 2014, the NDA had bagged 8 out of the ten seats, while the other two had been bagged by the Congress. This year the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are contesting four seats each. The Congress and the NCP will fight it out in 5 and 4 seats respectively and in Amaravati, the NCP is backing an ally.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MAHARASHTRA News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra lok sabha elections 2019 bjp

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue