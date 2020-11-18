YouTube
  • search
Trending Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8 ministers in new Bihar ministry have pending criminal cases against them

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 18: There are 8 ministers in the new Bihar ministry who have declared pending criminal cases against them.

    8 ministers in new Bihar ministry have pending criminal cases against them
    File Photo

    Out of the 8 ministers, 6 have serious pending criminal cases against them says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    The average assets of 14 ministers analysed is Rs 3.93 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mewa Lal Choudhary from Tarapur constituency with assets worth Rs. 12.31 crores.

    The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Ashok Chaudhary ex member of Bihar Legislative Council with assets worth Rs. 72.89 lakhs.

    2 deputies, a speaker: Understanding BJP's equations in Bihar

    A total of 8 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Mukesh Sahani of Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency with Rs. 1.54 crores of liabilities.

    A total of 6(43 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-50 years while 8(57 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 75 years. Out of 14 ministers, 2 are women.

    More BIHAR News

    Read more about:

    bihar

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X