8 ministers in new Bihar ministry have pending criminal cases against them

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: There are 8 ministers in the new Bihar ministry who have declared pending criminal cases against them.

Out of the 8 ministers, 6 have serious pending criminal cases against them says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The average assets of 14 ministers analysed is Rs 3.93 crores. The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mewa Lal Choudhary from Tarapur constituency with assets worth Rs. 12.31 crores.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Ashok Chaudhary ex member of Bihar Legislative Council with assets worth Rs. 72.89 lakhs.

A total of 8 ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Mukesh Sahani of Simri Bakhtiarpur constituency with Rs. 1.54 crores of liabilities.

A total of 6(43 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 41-50 years while 8(57 per cent) ministers have declared their age to be between 51- 75 years. Out of 14 ministers, 2 are women.