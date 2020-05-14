8 migrant workers returning home killed in accident at Madhya Pradesh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: In a tragic incident, 8 migrant labourers were killed in a road mishap in Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place at Guna late last night.

While 8 migrant labourers were killed, at least 50 were injured in the accident. Reports said that the truck in which they were travelling in collided with a bus at Guna. The injured have been taken to hospital and are receiving treatment. The migrants were on their way home in Uttar Pradesh.

Since the lockdown was announced, several migrants have been returning to their homes. It may be recalled that in Maharashtra's Jalna, 15 migrant workers died after being run over by a goods train. All of them were returning to Madhya Pradesh and were sleeping on the tracks when the mishap took place. Five others were injured in the accident.