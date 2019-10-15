  • search
    8 killed, several injured after Tourist bus falls into valley in AP's east Godavari

    By PTI
    |

    Amaravati, (AP) Oct 15: Around eight people have been killed and several others injured after a private tourist bus fell into a valley in the tribal area in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday .

    Tourist bus falls into valley in AP, casualties feared

    The bus was carrying tourists and fell into the valley near Valmiki Konda on the Chintoor ghat road in the Agency (tribal) area, they said.

    "It is confirmed that the bus has fallen in the valley but the number of deaths or injured is not clearly known yet," East Godavari district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said. Police said there was no proper communication facility in the area where the accident occurred.

    However, the exact cause of the accident, whether it is due to over-speeding or failure of brakes is yet to be ascertained. There were about 20-25 passengers on board the tourist bus.

