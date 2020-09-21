10 dead in building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra

India

Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Sep 21: 10 people have died in a building collapse at Bhiwandi in Maharastra on Monday.

Five persons were rescued from the rubble ANI said while citing the spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A child was pulled out alive by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The NDRF has been carrying out rescue operations and has managed to rescue many.

Initial information suggested that 20 persons have been rescued by the locals after the building collapsed early this morning in the Patel compound area of the city.