8 dead after gas leak from chemical plant in AP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 07: 8 persons including a child has reportedly died after a toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in Visakhapatnam. At least 5,000 have fallen sick due to the leak.

Over 100 persons have been admitted to hospital and ambulances, police officers and fire engines have reached the chemical plant. There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions, the authorities said.

The incident led to panic and many persons were seen lying unconscious on the roads. People also complained about rashes on their bodies. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be identified.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the area. The police area appealing to the people to come out of their houses and go to safer areas. The people have been told not come come towards Gopalapatnam as the gas leakage was causing breathing problems.

The LG Polymers Industry was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers for the manufacturing of polystyrene and co-polymers in Vizad. It was merged with Mc Dowell and Company Ltd in 1978.