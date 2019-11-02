  • search
    8 coaches of Visakha Express detaches in Khurda, no casualty

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Nov 02: Eight coaches of the Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express got detached from the train near Balugaon railway station in Odisha's Khurda district on Saturday, an official of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

    Representational image

    Though no passenger was hurt in the incident, the schedule of the train got delayed for some time, the official said. Decoupling was found between AC-2 tier and S-1 coaches at around 10.21 am near Balugaon railway station, he said, adding the coaches were re-coupled and the train began its forward journey.

    The official said the incident occurred as there was a defect in locking arrangement between the two coaches.

    65 killed as fire engulfs Karachi-Rawalpindi Tezgam express in Pakistan's Liaqatpur

    The coupling between the two coaches would be checked again at Berhampur and Visakhapatnam railway stations, the official said. The train is being escorted by coach repairing staff, he said.

