    8 BJP supporters missing after Amit Shah's rally in Kanthi

    Kolkata, Jan 30: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claimed that eight of our supporters are missing, including a woman, in violence following a rally by BJP chief Amit Shah at Kanthi in East Midnapore district of West Bengal.

    Alos, 13 vehicles have been ransacked and three motor cycles torched. Workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP clashed following a rally by BJP chief Amit Shah at Kanthi in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Tuesday.

    8 BJP supporters missing after Amit Shahs rally in Kanthi
    BJP National President Amit Shah addresses a public meeting, at Contai in Purba Medinipur. PTI photo

    A TMC party office was ransacked and vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in the clashes, PTI reported. Sources in the two parties said three persons were injured in the clashes. No confirmation was available from the police.

    Meanwhile, the TMC alleged BJP workers had attacked a local TMC party office in Kanthi and vandalised it. Vehicle ferrying BJP workers to the rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by TMC workers.

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh called up West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and expressed serious concern over the reports of violence, officials said. During the telephonic conversation with Banerjee, Singh asked her to take action against those who indulged in the violence.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
