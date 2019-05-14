  • search
    7th Phase LS polls: 170 with pending criminal cases, 278 crorepatis in fray

    New Delhi, May 14: In the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2019, there are 909 candidates in the fray of which 170 have declared pending criminal cases against themselves.

    127 of the 909 candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    5 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves. 12 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

    34 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

    7 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping (IPC Section-363), Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364) and Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person (IPC Section-365) against themselves.

    20 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), Dowery death (IPC Section-304B), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A) etc and Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) against themselves. Among these 20 candidates, 2 have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section 376) against themselves.

    1,500 with criminal background, 2,297 crorepatis, 716 women contested LS polls 2019

    10 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

    Among the major parties, 18(42%) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 14 (31%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 6(15%) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 3(21%) out of 14 candidates analysed from AAP and 29(9%) out of 313 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Among the major parties, 15(35%) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 10 (22%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 4(10%) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 1(7%) out of 14 candidates analysed from AAP and 24(8%) out of 313 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    33 out of 59 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Financial:

    There are 278(31%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more. Among the major parties 40(89%) out of 45 candidates from INC, 36(84%) out of 43 candidates from BJP, 11(28%) out of 39 candidates from BSP, 9(64%) out of 14 candidates from AAP and 59(19%) out of 313 independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 7 election is Rs. 4.61 crores.

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 45 INC candidates is Rs. 17.15 crores, 43 BJP candidates is Rs 9.82 crores, 39 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.24 crores, and 14 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 5.20 crores

    Other details:

    Age details of candidates: 537(59%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 50 years while 366(40%) candidates have declared their age to be between 51 to 80 years. 3 candidates have not given their age. 3 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years.

    96(11%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 7 elections.

    Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 5:47 [IST]
