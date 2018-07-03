7th Pay Commission: Latest news and updates

New Delhi, July 3: From clearing the annual clothing allowance to deliberations on a pay hike and raise in fitment factor, the 7th Pay Commission has been in the news. Central Government employees who have been waiting for a pay hike could take hope in the several developments and the pace with which the issue is moving.

Here is the latest news and updates on the 7th Pay Commission:

The government cleared the annual clothing allowance of Rs 10,000 for soldiers.

The Assam government has agreed to implement the recommendations of the Pay Anomaly Committee of the 7th Pay Commission.

As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the government decided to discontinue the overtime allowance given to CG employees.

The government had last month revised the pension limits of teaching and non-teaching staff of central and state universities based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

