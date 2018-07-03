7th Pay Commission: Latest news and updates

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, July 3: From clearing the annual clothing allowance to deliberations on a pay hike and raise in fitment factor, the 7th Pay Commission has been in the news. Central Government employees who have been waiting for a pay hike could take hope in the several developments and the pace with which the issue is moving.
Here is the latest news and updates on the 7th Pay Commission:
- The government cleared the annual clothing allowance of Rs 10,000 for soldiers.
- The Assam government has agreed to implement the recommendations of the Pay Anomaly Committee of the 7th Pay Commission.
- As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, the government decided to discontinue the overtime allowance given to CG employees.
- The government had last month revised the pension limits of teaching and non-teaching staff of central and state universities based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.
