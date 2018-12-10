Home News India 7th Pay Commission: Your salary hike will now depend on ‘we the public’

New Delhi, Dec 10: Amidst the long wait for good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, there is some news for Central Government employees.

From April 1 2019, the manner in which promotions take place will change, according to several reports. The idea is to weed out non-performers. In future, public feedback and ratings would matter while promotions are being awarded.

Better promotions would depend on how the ratings and public feedback is. The Department of Personnel and Training has prepared a full grading system and a proposal has been sent to the government in this regard.

Up to 80 per cent of the weightage will be on public feedback for promotion. This would apply to better appraisal of government employees in the departments where they are directly involved with the public.

Grading of officials by the people and their experience during government work will be available in the public domain. The grading will decide on the salary and promotion of the people.

The proposed system is being implemented on the basis of what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended. The pay panel had also modified the Modified Assured Career Progression process.

The panel had said that the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme has been further modified. It is expected that the present formulation will address the widespread dissatisfaction prevailing in the earlier system, in which the gain or progression through the MACP was considered inadequate.

The 7th Pay Commission had also proposed withholding the annual increments in case of those employees who are unable to meet the benchmark either for MACP or regular promotion within the first 20 years of their service.