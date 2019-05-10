7th Pay Commission: Worst in 70 years, why BJP always ignores CG employees

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: The implementation of the 7th Pay Commission under the current dispensation has been the worst many have claimed.

Several rays of hope were given to the Central Government employees regarding a revision in the basic minimum pay. The cries of CG employees were constantly ignored and finally the term of the government came to an end.

The employees have accused the government of constantly neglecting the employees. Congress leader Ajay Maken pointed out that the pay panel has been very disappointing and we have seen the lowest salaries in the past 70 years.

He went on to say that the BJP government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee ought to have constituted a pay panel in 2003, but did not do so. It was the Congress which did it a year later, he said.

What is at stake is very high considering that there are 47 lakh people working in the various divisions of the government. Both the 5th and 6th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of 20 per cent. However the current pay panel offered just 15 per cent hike, Maken added.

The ratio too has taken a beating as the same between the lowest and highest has also increased. Earlier the ratio was 1:12 and not it has increased to 1:14.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike in basic minimum salary of Rs 180,000. However the CG employees were terribly disappointed and had demanded Rs 26,000. This was however ignored by the government, which kept assuring that the demands would be looked into.