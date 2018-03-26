7th Pay Commission: With more bad news, this is what CG employees will do

Will the government be forced to re-think its decision on not increasing the salaries of Central Government employees beyond the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission? There is terrible news on this front and this has led to misery and heartburn among the CG employees who have been waiting for good news.

This resentment and with all hopes fading has led the 50 lakh government employees to become aggressive. They are planning a huge strike and say that they would ensure that the government reconsiders its decision.

NJAC's Shiv Gopal Mishra, who led the negotiation over 7th Pay Commission on behalf of central government employees, expressed dissatisfaction over the government's decision and said the struggle for higher minimum pay will continue. "The employees are agitated and there is a lot of disappointment. I can assure that the demand to raise the minimum pay has not been forfeited. If negotiations do not give us a solution, then an agitation would", he also said.

Minister of State for Finance, P Radhakrishnan had said in the Lok Sabha that the government was not considering any minimum pay hike. The minimum pay of Rs 18,000/- per month and fitment factor of 2.57 is based on the specific recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission in the light of the relevant factors taken into account by it. Therefore, no change therein is at present under consideration, he also said.

OneIndia News

