  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: With all hopes dashed, what CG employees can expect now

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The last cabinet meeting dashed the last hope of Central Government employees who were awaiting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

    7th Pay Commission: With all hopes dashed, what CG employees can expect now

    The model code of conduct is today in place, which means that there would be no major announcements as a result of which nothing can be expected on the hike in basic minimum pay. Further the government has no forum today to make any announcement to this effect.

    With no forum remaining, the only hope now for the CG employees is to wait for the manifestos to be released by the political party. The BJP is unlikely to mention anything in its manifesto, sources say. If they wanted to resolve this issue, they would have done it long back. After all they had over 2 years time to resolve this issue.

    Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will basic minimum pay be increased, here is the latest update

    However officials say that the reason why no hike in basic minimum pay was announced was due to the current financial condition. Government and officials kept toying with the idea, but never took any concrete action. What was doled out instead was a hike in Dearness Allowance, but that was not sufficient for the CG employees.

    Many employees are frustrated and infuriated with the government as they feel let down. Some employees had hoped till the last date that there would be an announcement, but their hopes came crashing down.

    The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000, but the CG employees have been demanding that the basic minimum pay be fixed at Rs 26,000.

    More 7th pay commission NewsView All

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission central government employees

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 7:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue