7th Pay Commission: With all hopes dashed, what CG employees can expect now

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The last cabinet meeting dashed the last hope of Central Government employees who were awaiting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

The model code of conduct is today in place, which means that there would be no major announcements as a result of which nothing can be expected on the hike in basic minimum pay. Further the government has no forum today to make any announcement to this effect.

With no forum remaining, the only hope now for the CG employees is to wait for the manifestos to be released by the political party. The BJP is unlikely to mention anything in its manifesto, sources say. If they wanted to resolve this issue, they would have done it long back. After all they had over 2 years time to resolve this issue.

However officials say that the reason why no hike in basic minimum pay was announced was due to the current financial condition. Government and officials kept toying with the idea, but never took any concrete action. What was doled out instead was a hike in Dearness Allowance, but that was not sufficient for the CG employees.

Many employees are frustrated and infuriated with the government as they feel let down. Some employees had hoped till the last date that there would be an announcement, but their hopes came crashing down.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000, but the CG employees have been demanding that the basic minimum pay be fixed at Rs 26,000.