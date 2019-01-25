7th Pay Commission: Will there be good news tomorrow

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 25: There have been several reports suggesting that there could be some announcement regarding the 7th Pay Commission soon.

The reports emerged ahead of Republic Day and it was said that the government would make some announcement. Similar reports had emerged ahead of the Independence Day last year as well.

Let us put the issue to rest and there will be no announcement on the 7th Pay Commission tomorrow, January 26 2019. As OneIndia had reported earlier that only sops will be given, but that would be over a period of time.

Hence in this regard, the CG employees must keen a close watch on the Cabinet meetings that will take place. All announcements would be made during the Cabinet meetings and not on Republic Day, the official also confirmed.

In another development, there has been a change of guard at the Union Finance Ministry. Piyush Goyal has filled in for Arun Jaitley, who is away abroad for treatment. Will Goyal make some announcement in the absence of Jaitley?

It is highly unlikely because Goyal would look to focus more on the agrarian issues. Another issue is that all talks that the employees have had is with Jaitley. Hence until Jaitley returns to India, all issues regarding the 7th Pay Commission will remain pending.